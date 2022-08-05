Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.91. 2,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
