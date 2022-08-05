Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $206.59. 46,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

