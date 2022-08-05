Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 56,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

