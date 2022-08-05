Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

VAPO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 14,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,090. Vapotherm has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 102.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 51.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

