Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 616.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,574 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Varonis Systems worth $61,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

