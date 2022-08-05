Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

