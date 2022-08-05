Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$125.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.22 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,743. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $2,377,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

