Velas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Velas has a market capitalization of $97.30 million and $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002519 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,334,820,740 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

