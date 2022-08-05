Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.73-$0.78 EPS.

Ventas Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.87 on Friday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Ventas

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ventas by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

