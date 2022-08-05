Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 7.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.68. 33,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 930,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Veracyte Stock Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

Insider Activity

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Veracyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Veracyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

