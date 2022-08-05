Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $300.00 at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.00. 12,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,592. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

