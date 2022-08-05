Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of VRT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.
VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.
