Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

