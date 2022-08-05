VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,865.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $21,865.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00623258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,709,945 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

