Viacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,623.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $59,623.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00266110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

