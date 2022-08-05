Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading Up 12.2%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

