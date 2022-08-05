Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 3.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 10.10 and last traded at 10.13. 192,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 263,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC downgraded Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $662.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.85.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

