Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE VSCO opened at $37.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after buying an additional 764,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,639,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

