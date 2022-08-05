Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $665.86

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 665.86 ($8.16) and traded as low as GBX 658 ($8.06). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 664 ($8.14), with a volume of 67,337 shares trading hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 665.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.34. The company has a current ratio of 318.69, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

