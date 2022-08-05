VITE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. VITE has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,763,535 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.