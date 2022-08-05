VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of VMware worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,748. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

