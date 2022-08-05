Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €316.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($325.77) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($196.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($317.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €143.60 ($148.04) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €154.53. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 1 year high of €210.10 ($216.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

