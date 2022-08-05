Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Volta Stock Performance

VLTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 69,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Institutional Trading of Volta

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Volta in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

