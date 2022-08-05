Wagerr Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $3,643.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001512 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,700,365 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

