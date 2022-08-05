Walker & Dunlop, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.5 %

Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.55. 2,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,864. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

