Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.71. 167,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.16. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $5,876,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 99,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

