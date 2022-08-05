Wall Street Games One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,200.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $861,528.41 and approximately $119,200.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00620339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

