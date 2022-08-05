Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wayfair Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,407. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Wayfair
Analyst Ratings Changes
W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.