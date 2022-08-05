Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wayfair Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,407. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

