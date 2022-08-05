Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

ED traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

