Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 27,028 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 875,104 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

