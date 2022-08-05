Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,656 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.37. 1,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,918. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.57 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.