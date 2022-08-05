Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,972 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 581,087 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38.

