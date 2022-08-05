Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.30. 680,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $182.90. The stock has a market cap of $450.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.