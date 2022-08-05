Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 632,138 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,674,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 385,785 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 10,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,689. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.