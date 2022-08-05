Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $39.99. 107,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,557. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.