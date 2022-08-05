Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 7,964 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. 55,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,377. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

