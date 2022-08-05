WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 58,905 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.19% of LiqTech International worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,640 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIQT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,913. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,400 shares in the company, valued at $281,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

