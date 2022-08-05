WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $809,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $115.22. 111,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

