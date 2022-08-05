WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.
In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
