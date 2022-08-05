WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases New Position in Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Sonic Foundry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sonic Foundry Stock Down 9.2 %

OTCMKTS:SOFO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 56,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Sonic Foundry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

About Sonic Foundry

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Sonic Foundry in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonic Foundry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

