WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 243 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. 61,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,472. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

