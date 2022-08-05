Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Weber in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Weber Stock Up 2.7 %

WEBR stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Weber Dividend Announcement

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weber will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Insider Transactions at Weber

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weber by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

