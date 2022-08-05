WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.36-$4.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. 39,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

