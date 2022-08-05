WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.