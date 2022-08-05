Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 29.77%.

Separately, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 677.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

