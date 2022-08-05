Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Farfetch (FTCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) recently:

8/2/2022 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

7/22/2022 – Farfetch is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Farfetch is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

6/6/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Farfetch Price Performance

FTCH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 327,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,300,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Farfetch by 1,588.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

