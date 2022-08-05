Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.25.

8/2/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

7/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

7/18/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

7/13/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

7/11/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75.

7/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25.

6/17/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.87. 638,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,583. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.93.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

