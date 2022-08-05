WELL (WELL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million

WELL (WELL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $703,300.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WELL has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,853.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00131744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00065645 BTC.

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

