Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target to $53.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,591. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

