Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $62.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

