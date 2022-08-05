Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $35.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.